Manufacturer Expands Sarasota Factory

Tintometer Inc., a manufacturer of water quality and color measurement products, recently expanded its Sarasota factory. The new facility provides 6,750 square feet of administrative offices and is adjacent to the existing 15,600-square-foot facility the company has occupied since 2008. Preparations are now underway to renovate the original structure in order to expand production capabilities.