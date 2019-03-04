Mark Your Calendar for These Upcoming Garden Events

Saturday, March 16 – 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Presented by the Sarasota Garden Club

Tour seven private gardens tended by passionate gardeners. The list of gardens will be announced on the Garden Club website Friday, March 15. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 day of.

Among the special events: At one home on the tour, the owner is a Master Gardener with a Florida Friendly garden staffed by Master Gardeners highlighting a Florida-Friendly booth, literature, explanation of the garden and plan. And at a cottage property on the tour, are an orchid talk and potting demonstration. You also can purchase Lunch in the Garden at the Garden Club’s botanical gardens that day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bill Waddill, of The Bay Conservancy, will be there to give an update on the civic project.

Friday and Saturday, March 8-9 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tour six beautiful homes and gardens on the historic Island of Venice. Addresses can be found here. A plant sale will take place at House #6. Tickets are $20.

A Small Standard Flower Show presented by the Sarasota Garden Club

Saturday, March 30 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This flower show features wedding floral designs and bouquets, to take place at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Free admission.