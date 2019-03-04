Longboat Key Condo Undergoing $1.1 Million Renovation

A drawing showing plans for the Tencon Beach renovation Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently began an exterior renovation project for Tencon Beach, a Longboat Key condo development built in 1978. The centerpiece of the $1.1 million project is a 950-square-foot pool with two swimming lanes and a spa. The space will also be outfitted with dining and social areas, two fire pits and an outdoor kitchen. A brand-new tennis court and shade structure, a pavilion, a pergola and a new entry into the complex will also be added. Landscaping, irrigation, lighting and a fence are also part of the renovation.