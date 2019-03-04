Four New Elementary School Principals Named

Hayley Rio Image: Courtesy Michael Barber

The School District of Manatee County recently named new principals for four elementary schools. The new positions will take effect on Monday, July 1:

Joshua Bennett has been named the new principal at Braden River Elementary. Bennett has served as the principal at Bashaw Elementary for the last nine years and has been with the Manatee County school district for 19 years.

Mario Mendoza has been named the new principal at Bashaw Elementary. Mendoza has served as the principal at Wakeland Elementary for the last seven years and has been with the district for eight years.

Kathy Price has been named the new principal at Willis Elementary. Price has served as the principal at Myakka City Elementary for the last five years and has been with the district for 13 years.

Hayley Rio has been named the new principal at Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School, which will open its doors for the first time in August. Rio has served as the principal at Braden River Elementary for the last nine years and has been with the district for 14 years.

Bayshore Elementary, Daughtrey Elementary, Myakka City Elementary and Braden River Middle, meanwhile, still lack principals for the upcoming school year.