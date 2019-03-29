Jaguar Dealership Wins 'Outstanding Dealer Award'

Sun Coast Jaguar Club president John McCarthy Image: Courtesy Mallory Hughey

Wilde Jaguar Sarasota recently received the Outstanding Dealer Award for 2018 from Jaguar Clubs of North America. The award is given each year to the Jaguar dealership that has made the greatest difference to its local club by working closely with a Jaguar Clubs of North America affiliate and its individual members. Wilde Jaguar partners with the Sun Coast Jaguar Club and supports its activities. Incorporated in 1954, Jaguar Clubs of North America has become a hub for Jaguar enthusiasts from Canada, Mexico the United States and around the world.