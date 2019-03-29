Bayfront Redevelopment Nonprofit Adds Three New Board Members

From left to right: Carlos de Quesada, Rod Hershberger and Emily Walsh Image: Courtesy Nicole Miskovic

The Bay Park Conservancy, whose mission is to design, fundraise for, build and operate the bayfront redevelopment plan known as The Bay, recently elected three new members to its Board of Directors: Carlos de Quesada, Rod Hershberger and Emily Walsh. De Quesada is a managing member and the founder of VeraCruz Advisory, LLC, and has experience in financial advising and strategic consulting. Hershberger is the co-founder and current chairman of the board of PGT Innovations, one of the county's largest employers and a manufacturer of impact-resistant doors and windows. Walsh is the publisher of the Observer Media Group’s four Sarasota-based newspapers, its magazines and its website and leads the company’s digital strategy and operations.