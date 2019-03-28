Realize Bradenton Hires New Creative Content Manager

Brian Craft Image: Heather Hawley

The nonprofit Realize Bradenton recently hired Brian Craft as its creative content manager. Craft has a background in marketing and communications and recently served as director of marketing and outreach at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Originally from Milwaukee, Craft earned a bachelor of fine arts from Shenandoah University in Virginia and later worked in fashion in New York City. Realize Bradenton works to transform public places and engage people using arts, culture, heritage and food to build a vibrant, healthy Bradenton.