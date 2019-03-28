  1. News & City Life
Door and Window Maker Names New Chief Financial Officer

PGT Innovations recently hired Sherri Baker as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

By Staff 3/28/2019 at 10:20am

Sherri Baker

Image: Courtesy Sherri Baker

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows, recently hired Sherri Baker as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Baker will lead the company’s finance strategy, budgeting and planning, accounting, financial reporting and investor relations functions. She succeeds Brad West, who is assuming the newly created position of senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer. Prior to joining PGT, Baker served as vice president of commercial finance for Dean Foods Company.

