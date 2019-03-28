Door and Window Maker Names New Chief Financial Officer

Sherri Baker Image: Courtesy Sherri Baker

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows, recently hired Sherri Baker as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Baker will lead the company’s finance strategy, budgeting and planning, accounting, financial reporting and investor relations functions. She succeeds Brad West, who is assuming the newly created position of senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer. Prior to joining PGT, Baker served as vice president of commercial finance for Dean Foods Company.