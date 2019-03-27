Former Rockettes Performer Joins Bradenton Real Estate Office

Sonya Livingston Smith Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Sonya Livingston Smith in its Bradenton office. Smith spent 21 years with the dance line team The Radio City Rockettes in New York City and has worked as a professional dancer, choreographer, adjudicator and educator. In addition to her careers in the performing arts and real estate, she has also worked in the restaurant industry.