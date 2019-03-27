Education Foundation Picks New Manager for Scholarship Programs

Earl Young Jr. Image: Courtesy Kara Saunders

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Earl Young Jr. as its associate director of education investments. Young was most recently the manager of scholarship and special initiatives at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Young will be responsible for the overall administration and growth of the Education Foundation's scholarship programs. He will also oversee and direct EducateSRQ, the organization's classroom and school-wide grants program.