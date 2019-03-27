  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

Hope you're hungry, because this week is packed with fun culinary events.

By Giulia Heyward 3/27/2019 at 10:31am

Travel the world without leaving your ZIP code at the International Flavors of Sarasota Tour

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Eat Your Fruit and Veggies

Wednesday, March 27

Starting at 7 p.m., the Manatee County Agricultural Museum is hosting its first Ag at Night, an adults-only series of programming that will educate attendees on agriculture. Participants will learn about cultivating their own vegetables with hands-on activities and plenty of tastings. Tickets can be purchased here.

International Flavors of Sarasota

Thursday, March 28 

Key Culinary Tours will take attendees across the world, or at least as far as one can get by sampling the international dishes available in downtown Sarasota. Beginning at 11 a.m., tour the finest restaurants in town and learn about the worldly inspirations behind Sarasota's cuisine. Tickets are available here.

Wine Walk: World's Fair

Friday, March 29

Starting at 5:30 p.m., you can stroll the Ca d'Zan, while stopping at each station to enjoy food and wine pairings, courtesy of Total Wine and top caters in Sarasota. Tickets are available here.

10th Annual Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash

Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30

Barbecue cook teams will be serving food and award-winning bluegrass bands will be performing at the Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash. From a fish-fry party to a boat cruise-in, there are plenty of events to fill up the days. Find more information here.

Beer, Bands & BBQ

Saturday, March 30

The Bazaar at Apricot & Lime is hosting Beer, Bands & BBQ event this weekend. Live acts include Kaleidogroove, Trey Wanvig Band and Experimental Farm Road. This family-friendly event features barbecue-inspired food. More information can be found here.

Orange Blossom Craft Fair and Festival

Saturday, March 30

The Orange Blossom Craft Fair & Festival is the perfect opportunity to learn about local vendors in the area. Starting at 9 a.m., discover artisanal crafts, homemade recipes and baked goods that can all be brought home. More information is available here.

SRQ Fun Micro-Brewery Trolley Tour

Sunday, March 31

SRQ Fun Trolley Tours is kicking off its first Micro-Brewery Tour. Starting at non, get on board to tour award-winning craft breweries in Sarasota. This weekend only, reduced tickets are available here.

Filed under
breweries, beer, The Ringling, wine, food events, Orange Blossoms Community Garden, Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash, barbecue, events, food, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cluck cluck

New Chicken Restaurant Opens Downtown

03/26/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Noodling around

Four Great Ramen Spots

03/26/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The politics of pours

Black Bourbon Society Founder Participating in Next Month's Whiskey Obsession Festival

03/25/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Glasser Schoenbaum Collaboration Celebration Luncheon

03/27/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Almost at the finish line

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 11: 'I Want Him (Without the Cheating)'

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Artist Retreat Executive Director Will Retire

03/27/2019 By Staff

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces 2019-20 Season

03/26/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Ringling College Avant-Garde: A Magical Evening

03/25/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Retail

Average Easter Spending Expected to Reach $151

03/26/2019 By Staff

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Design

New Program Aims to Encourage Historic Preservation in Newtown

03/27/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Former Rockettes Performer Joins Bradenton Real Estate Office

03/27/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Up, Condo Sales Down in February

03/25/2019 By Staff

Real estate

West Villages Adds New Neighborhood

03/22/2019 By Staff

Construction

Realtor Association Picks Company to Build New Facility

03/21/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Glasser Schoenbaum Collaboration Celebration Luncheon

03/27/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Almost at the finish line

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 11: 'I Want Him (Without the Cheating)'

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Artist Retreat Executive Director Will Retire

03/27/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

Education Foundation Picks New Manager for Scholarship Programs

03/27/2019 By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Beyond the tremors

Parkinson's Expert on What the Latest Research Is Telling Us About the Disease

03/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Health care

Sarasota County Ranked No. 6 in Florida for Health Outcomes

03/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Foundation Awards $100,000 Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research

03/15/2019 By Staff

Health care

Lakewood Ranch Picked for Decades-Long Brain Health Study

03/14/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe