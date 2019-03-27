A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

Travel the world without leaving your ZIP code at the International Flavors of Sarasota Tour Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Wednesday, March 27

Starting at 7 p.m., the Manatee County Agricultural Museum is hosting its first Ag at Night, an adults-only series of programming that will educate attendees on agriculture. Participants will learn about cultivating their own vegetables with hands-on activities and plenty of tastings. Tickets can be purchased here.

Thursday, March 28

Key Culinary Tours will take attendees across the world, or at least as far as one can get by sampling the international dishes available in downtown Sarasota. Beginning at 11 a.m., tour the finest restaurants in town and learn about the worldly inspirations behind Sarasota's cuisine. Tickets are available here.

Friday, March 29

Starting at 5:30 p.m., you can stroll the Ca d'Zan, while stopping at each station to enjoy food and wine pairings, courtesy of Total Wine and top caters in Sarasota. Tickets are available here.

Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30

Barbecue cook teams will be serving food and award-winning bluegrass bands will be performing at the Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash. From a fish-fry party to a boat cruise-in, there are plenty of events to fill up the days. Find more information here.

Saturday, March 30

The Bazaar at Apricot & Lime is hosting Beer, Bands & BBQ event this weekend. Live acts include Kaleidogroove, Trey Wanvig Band and Experimental Farm Road. This family-friendly event features barbecue-inspired food. More information can be found here.

Saturday, March 30

The Orange Blossom Craft Fair & Festival is the perfect opportunity to learn about local vendors in the area. Starting at 9 a.m., discover artisanal crafts, homemade recipes and baked goods that can all be brought home. More information is available here.

Sunday, March 31

SRQ Fun Trolley Tours is kicking off its first Micro-Brewery Tour. Starting at non, get on board to tour award-winning craft breweries in Sarasota. This weekend only, reduced tickets are available here.