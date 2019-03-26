Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County's An Evening for Healthy Start event in January raised more than $37,000 that will be used to fund the nonprofit's Save My Life program. Save My Life was designed to address higher rates of poor birth and health outcomes—such as low birth weight, prematurity and fetal and infant death—experienced by African-Americans. The program offers culturally relevant education provided in group settings or home visits on a variety of health and pregnancy-related topics. The Save My Life program was also last year awarded a $40,000 grant from the Virginia White Clark Fund at the Bank of America Client Foundation.