Construction
Builder Names New Senior Project Manager
Sarasota's Atlas Building Company recently promoted Jeff Wagner.
Sarasota's Atlas Building Company recently promoted Jeff Wagner to senior project manager. Wagner joined Atlas in 2017 as a project manager with a history of managing numerous concurrent projects from conception through completion within targeted cost, schedule and compliance parameters. Wagner’s recent project management experience includes the 90,000-square-foot Venice Vault Storage Project, the 60,000-square-foot Laurel Road Self Storage Facility and numerous interior and exterior renovation projects for PGT Innovations.