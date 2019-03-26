Builder Names New Senior Project Manager

Jeff Wagner Image: Courtesy Sandy Ryan

Sarasota's Atlas Building Company recently promoted Jeff Wagner to senior project manager. Wagner joined Atlas in 2017 as a project manager with a history of managing numerous concurrent projects from conception through completion within targeted cost, schedule and compliance parameters. Wagner’s recent project management experience includes the 90,000-square-foot Venice Vault Storage Project, the 60,000-square-foot Laurel Road Self Storage Facility and numerous interior and exterior renovation projects for PGT Innovations.