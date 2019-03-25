Patterson Foundation Gives More Than $190,000 in Matching Grants

Patterson Foundation president and chief executive officer Debra Jacobs Image: courtesy The patterson foundation

The Patterson Foundation recently matched more than $190,000 in contributions toward the entrepreneurial endeavors of five nonprofits participating in its Margin & Mission Ignition initiative: Beyond the Spectrum, a school that serves families affected by autism; Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary; the Charlotte County Art Guild, Inc., which operates Punta Gorda's Visual Arts Center; Manatee County Habitat for Humanity; and UnidosNow, which helps Latinos achieve the American Dream. The Patterson Foundation created Margin & Mission Ignition five years ago to help nonprofits adopt and implement earned-income strategies.