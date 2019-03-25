Attorney Recognized for Extensive Pro Bono Work

Neil Lyons with Florida Bar president Michelle Suskauer Image: Courtesy Jennifer Kistler

Neil Lyons, an attorney with Sarasota's Boyer & Boyer, P.A., was recently recognized for his work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients by The Florida Bar. Lyons was one of 22 lawyers across the state to earn the distinction. Lyons began taking pro bono cases in 2015 from Legal Aid of Manasota and has since donated almost 500 pro bono hours. Many of the cases he has taken are guardianship and guardian advocate cases. He has also handled probate matters and has volunteered with clients of the Comprehensive Treatment Court.