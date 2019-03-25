  1. News & City Life
Attorney Recognized for Extensive Pro Bono Work

Neil Lyons of Boyer & Boyer, P.A., was recently recognized for his work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients by The Florida Bar.

By Staff 3/25/2019 at 10:34am

Neil Lyons with Florida Bar president Michelle Suskauer

Image: Courtesy Jennifer Kistler

Neil Lyons, an attorney with Sarasota's Boyer & Boyer, P.A., was recently recognized for his work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients by The Florida Bar. Lyons was one of 22 lawyers across the state to earn the distinction. Lyons began taking pro bono cases in 2015 from Legal Aid of Manasota and has since donated almost 500 pro bono hours. Many of the cases he has taken are guardianship and guardian advocate cases. He has also handled probate matters and has volunteered with clients of the Comprehensive Treatment Court.

law, Biz Daily, Florida Bar
Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

The politics of pours

Black Bourbon Society Founder Participating in Next Month's Whiskey Obsession Festival

9:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Beer Bingo, Chicken Keeping and More Local Dining Events

03/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

03/14/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

03/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Ringling College Avant-Garde: A Magical Evening

10:48am Photography by Cliff Roles

The politics of pours

Black Bourbon Society Founder Participating in Next Month's Whiskey Obsession Festival

9:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

FST's Buyer & Cellar Both Entertains and Touches

03/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Review

Timing Is Everything with Asolo Rep's Noises Off

03/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Manufacturing

Bike Rack Maker Partners With Pro Cycling Team

03/21/2019 By Staff

Services

New Mobile Golf Cart Repair Company Launches

03/21/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Home Sales Up, Condo Sales Down in February

10:24am By Staff

Real estate

West Villages Adds New Neighborhood

03/22/2019 By Staff

Construction

Realtor Association Picks Company to Build New Facility

03/21/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent in Lakewood Ranch Office

03/21/2019 By Staff

Historic Real Estate

Burns Court Bungalow Renovation Plans Unveiled

03/20/2019 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design

National ASID CEO to Discuss Sustainable Design at Ringling College

03/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Patterson Foundation Gives More Than $190,000 in Matching Grants

11:06am By Staff

Limelight

Ringling College Avant-Garde: A Magical Evening

10:48am Photography by Cliff Roles

Law

Attorney Recognized for Extensive Pro Bono Work

10:34am By Staff

Beyond the tremors

Parkinson's Expert on What the Latest Research Is Telling Us About the Disease

9:34am By Hannah Wallace

Wealth management

Venice Financial Adviser Named to 'Best-in-State' List

03/22/2019 By Staff

Technology

Florida Ranked 18th Most 'Innovative' State in U.S.

03/22/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Beyond the tremors

Parkinson's Expert on What the Latest Research Is Telling Us About the Disease

9:34am By Hannah Wallace

Health care

Sarasota County Ranked No. 6 in Florida for Health Outcomes

03/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Foundation Awards $100,000 Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research

03/15/2019 By Staff

Health care

Lakewood Ranch Picked for Decades-Long Brain Health Study

03/14/2019 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Receives Top Rating From Federal Government

03/14/2019 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

03/05/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe