  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real estate

West Villages Adds New Neighborhood

West Villages Florida recently added Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, its eighth neighborhood, to the West Villages Marketing Association.

By Staff 3/22/2019 at 11:12am

The amenity center at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club

Image: Courtesy Christine Masney

West Villages Florida recently added a new neighborhood, its eighth, to its West Villages Marketing Association. Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, by Neal Communities, offers homes that range from vacation villas to luxury estates in sizes ranging from 1,600 to 3,200 square feet. The neighborhood includes lakes, nature preserves, a golf course, a tennis club and more. Prices range from just under $300,000 to more than $600,000. Last month, West Villages recorded 124 home sales.

Filed under
construction, Big Deals, real estate, neal communities, Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, Biz Daily, West Villages
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

10:20am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Beer Bingo, Chicken Keeping and More Local Dining Events

03/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

03/14/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

03/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Season's greetings

4 Farms Worth the Drive

03/12/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Bike Rack Maker Partners With Pro Cycling Team

03/21/2019 By Staff

Services

New Mobile Golf Cart Repair Company Launches

03/21/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Ear Research Foundation 40th Anniversary

03/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Hero of History Award: Michael Saunders

03/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: March 21-27

03/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

The Lion King Premiere Evening

03/20/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

West Villages Adds New Neighborhood

11:12am By Staff

Construction

Realtor Association Picks Company to Build New Facility

03/21/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent in Lakewood Ranch Office

03/21/2019 By Staff

Historic Real Estate

Burns Court Bungalow Renovation Plans Unveiled

03/20/2019 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design

National ASID CEO to Discuss Sustainable Design at Ringling College

03/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Habitat for Humanity Completes Two Homes Funded By State Housing Program

03/15/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Wealth management

Venice Financial Adviser Named to 'Best-in-State' List

11:29am By Staff

Technology

Florida Ranked 18th Most 'Innovative' State in U.S.

10:55am By Staff

Data

Tourist Tax Revenue Still Down

10:42am By Staff

Services

New Mobile Golf Cart Repair Company Launches

03/21/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Ear Research Foundation 40th Anniversary

03/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Hero of History Award: Michael Saunders

03/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

10:20am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota County Ranked No. 6 in Florida for Health Outcomes

03/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Foundation Awards $100,000 Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research

03/15/2019 By Staff

Health care

Lakewood Ranch Picked for Decades-Long Brain Health Study

03/14/2019 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Receives Top Rating From Federal Government

03/14/2019 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

03/05/2019 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

03/04/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe