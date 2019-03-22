West Villages Adds New Neighborhood

The amenity center at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club Image: Courtesy Christine Masney

West Villages Florida recently added a new neighborhood, its eighth, to its West Villages Marketing Association. Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, by Neal Communities, offers homes that range from vacation villas to luxury estates in sizes ranging from 1,600 to 3,200 square feet. The neighborhood includes lakes, nature preserves, a golf course, a tennis club and more. Prices range from just under $300,000 to more than $600,000. Last month, West Villages recorded 124 home sales.