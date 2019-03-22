Venice Financial Adviser Named to 'Best-in-State' List

Owen Thiessen Image: Courtesy Matthew Ruch

Venice Merrill Lynch financial adviser Owen Thiessen was recently named to Forbes' "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list. The ranking is based on in-person and telephone interviews and other research to evaluate advisers on client retention, industry experience, assets under management and more. Thiessen was ranked No. 106 in the "north" Florida region, which includes the Tampa Bay area, Orlando and more. Thiessen lives in Osprey and has been a part of Merrill Lynch’s Venice office for 13 years.