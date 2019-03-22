  1. News & City Life
Florida Ranked 18th Most 'Innovative' State in U.S.

Florida was ranked as the nation's 18th most 'innovative' state in a new study published by the finance and research website Wallethub.

By Staff 3/22/2019 at 10:55am

Image: Pexels

Florida was ranked as the nation's 18th most "innovative" state in a new study published by the finance and research website Wallethub. To create the rankings, the site examined the number of science, technology, engineering and math professionals per capita in each state, as well as their number of technology companies, research and development spending and more. Massachusetts, Washington and the District of Columbia were ranked as the country's most innovative locations. Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia were ranked as the least innovative.

