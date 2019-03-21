Realtor Association Picks Company to Build New Facility

A rendering of the new Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee facility Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company was recently picked to build the new location for the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. The new 7,400-square-foot, $2.6 million project will include offices, meeting rooms and conference rooms, plus an outdoor meeting area with brick pavers, protected walkways and more. Construction is set to begin next month.