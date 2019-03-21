Construction
Realtor Association Picks Company to Build New Facility
Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company was recently picked to build the new location for the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. The new 7,400-square-foot, $2.6 million project will include offices, meeting rooms and conference rooms, plus an outdoor meeting area with brick pavers, protected walkways and more. Construction is set to begin next month.