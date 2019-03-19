Beer Bingo, Chicken Keeping and More Local Dining Events

Each beer gives you a pass to play bingo at Big Top Brewing Image: shutterstock

Humpday Beer Bingo

Wednesday, March 20

Starting at 7 p.m., Big Top Brewing is hosting Beer Bingo. This hour-long game of fun is free for anyone who purchases beer, with the chance for the night's winner to take home a gift card, swag or free beer. Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ Mobile will be there to serve up delicious food.

March Food Prep Class

Wednesday, March 20

Southern Steer Butcher Sarasota is hosting its weekly meal prep class. On the menu for this week is St. Patti's Corned Beef and Brussel Sprouts, Asian BBQ Beef Brisket and Honey Garlic Turkey Burgers. Starting at 7:30 p.m., each attendee leaves with 10 meals that can feed 4-5 people. It's all for one all-inclusive price and can be purchased here.

Urban Chicken Keeping 101

Thursday, March 21

If you're a fan of the bee tours given by the Sarasota Honey Company, then this Urban Chicken Keeping 101 class is right up your alley. Starting at 6 p.m., learn everything from setting up a chicken coop to picking out a chicken breed. Every attendee will leave with the knowledge to start their own urban chicken coop, and start sourcing eggs from their own back yard. Register here.

Sarasota Farmers Market

Saturday, March 23

From plant-based empanadas to fermented concoctions, the Sarasota Farmers Market is the perfect opportunity to enjoy locally sourced food. Starting at 7 a.m. every Saturday, grab a seasonal coffee from Java Dog or pick up produce from Wordens Farm.

Wine & Beer Garden

Sunday, March 24

The only thing better than a traditional beer garden is one with live music. Starting at 2 p.m., the Reserve is hosting a Wine & Beer Garden with music courtesy of the Lovely Vines. It's a Sunday afternoon filled with good times and great brew. Purchase tickets online here.