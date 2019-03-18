National ASID CEO to Discuss Sustainable Design at Ringling College

Randy Fiser Image: Courtesy ASID

Randy Fiser, the national CEO of ASID (the American Society of Interior Designers, some 25,000 members strong), has a mission: to advocate for how design that focuses on health, wellness and well-being positively affects the people within a space.

Fiser will spread that message as keynote speaker at the annual Ringling Sustainability Expo, which takes place Tuesday afternoon, March 26 at Ringling College of Art and Design. His talk, free and open to the public, is scheduled for 5 p.m. in RCAD’s Diane Roskamp Exhibition Hall. RSVP’s are requested; email kshepher@ringling.edu or jeleazer@c.ringling.edu.

He has a remarkable example in ASID’s new 8,500-square-foot headquarters in Washington, D.C.—the first space in the world to earn both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification. Hailed by ASID as “a living laboratory” for its many 21st century people-friendly features, the office for example has a circadian lighting system that changes color and temperature throughout the day to expose your eye to light levels similar to being outside.

Since the headquarters opened in 2016, Fiser says, “we’ve been able to demonstrate reduction in absenteeism and an increase in productivity of 15 to 20 percent year over year for the past two years. That’s a $700,000 positive gain.”

Fiser encourages facility managers, corporate real estate professionals, builders, architects, even human resource people—“people who are responsible for the people”—to attend his keynote speech.

“When we were moving form caves and tents to buildings and structures and we didn’t have HVAC and mechanical systems, designers and architects had to regulate temperature and light and space thru the use of architecture and design,” he says. “Then we started building skyscrapers and literally sealed ourselves off from the environment. That disconnect has had negative impact.”