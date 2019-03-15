Wealth Management Executive Joins Big Brothers Big Sisters Board

Daniel Carter Image: Courtesy Gina Taylor

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast recently added Daniel Carter to its board of directors. Carter has more than 40 years of wealth management and retirement planning experience. He founded Retirement Planning Associates, Inc., in 1967 and oversaw the company until its merger with CCR Wealth Management in 2005. Prior to moving to Florida, Carter was chairman of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern Connecticut, and is currently a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast program.