Manatee County Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year Picked

Debra Hartline Image: Courtesy Melissa Parker

Braden River High School reading teacher Debra Hartline and Myakka City Elementary School cafeteria manager Amanda Keeney were recently named teacher of the year and support employee of the year, respectively, by the School District of Manatee County. Both employees received a $5,000 cash prize provided by Suncoast Credit Union, a trip for two to a Pittsburgh Pirates game, courtesy of the team, and more.