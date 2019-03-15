Habitat for Humanity Completes Two Homes Funded By State Housing Program

A ribbon cutting celebrating completion of one of the new Habitat for Humanity Sarasota homes built through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program Image: Courtesy Rhonda Leiberick

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota and the Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development recently completed construction on two homes out of three total that will be built through the the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program. Habitat Sarasota received $500,000 in funds from the program. The homes are sold at no profit and financed with a no-interest mortgage to families that earn up to 80 percent of the area's median income. The goal is to remove people from housing situations that are unhealthy, substandard, overcrowded and unaffordable.