Former Lawmaker to Speak at Republican Club Dinner

Former state Rep. Julio Gonzalez, R-Venice Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

Former state Rep. Julio Gonzalez, R-Venice, will discuss the American Constitution and the federal court system, as well as topics such as abortion, President Donald Trump's proposed border wall and more during the next Sarasota Republican Club dinner. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Tickets are $30-$35.