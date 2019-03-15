Financial Adviser Ranked Among the State's Best

Scott Pinkerton Image: Courtesy Tracy Knight

Scott Pinkerton, the managing partner of Venice's Pinkerton Private Wealth, was recently named to Forbes’ 2019 "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list. He was ranked No. 10 out of 123 in the "north" Florida region, which includes the Tampa Bay area, Orlando and more. He was the highest ranked advisor in the list from either Sarasota or Manatee counties.