Data
Consumer Confidence Rises
The University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment rose from 93.8 in February to 97.8 this month.
Consumer sentiment among Americans increased during the last month, according to new survey results published by researchers at the University of Michigan. The school's index of consumer sentiment rose from 93.8 in February to 97.8 this month, driven largely by rising consumer sentiment among those with incomes in the bottom two-thirds. The monthly index measures Americans' optimism about their own personal finances, as well as their views on the economy as a whole.