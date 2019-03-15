Chamber of Commerce Class to Focus on Vagrancy, Premises Liability

Elizabeth Dumbaugh Image: Courtesy thgconsult.com

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's next Shumaker Chamber University class will focus on vagrancy on commercial premises and other topics related to premises liability. The session, which runs 8:30-10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the Chamber's office, 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, will be led by Elizabeth Dumbaugh from THG Consultants. The class will focus on the impact of vagrancy on commercial premises, environmental and maintenance solutions to vagrancy, documenting that an owner or manager has taken reasonable measures to mitigate security risk and liability, and more. Registration is free for Chamber members and $20 for non-members.