Solar Tube Company Expands

Rene Ayala Image: Courtesy Samantha DeRose

Daylight Concepts, a solar tube installer that currently serves markets in Sarasota, Venice, St. Petersburg, Lakeland and Clearwater, is expanding its service area as far south as Fort Myers. The company specializes in installing products made by Solatube International, Inc., which makes "tubular daylighting devices" that bring more natural light into homes, as well as home ventilation systems. Daylight Concepts is owned by Rene Ayala.