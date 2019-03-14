Health care
Sarasota Memorial Receives Top Rating From Federal Government
The hospital was the only facility in the region to earn five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital recently earned a five-star rating, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, meanwhile, earned four stars, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Englewood Community Hospital earned three, Blake Medical Center earned two and Manatee Memorial Hospital and Venice Regional Bayfront Health earned one. The ratings are based on patient experience, the timeliness and effectiveness of care, complication rates and more.