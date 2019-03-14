Lakewood Ranch Picked for Decades-Long Brain Health Study

Lakewood Ranch Image: Everett Dennison

The Academy for Brain Health and Performance and Massachusetts General Hospital recently selected Lakewood Ranch for a decades-long study that will examine risks and protective factors that contribute to brain health and performance. Over time, researchers hope to discover both positive and negative contributions to brain health and performance across the lifespan at the biological, personal and social and community levels.

Phase one involved collecting survey data about Lakewood Ranch. Phase two will involve building infrastructure and a baseline study of Lakewood Ranch residents, and phase three will focus on testing brain health innovations and will follow participants for decades. The Academy for Brain Health and Performance and Massachusetts General Hospital recently created the Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Coalition, made up of local civic, business and youth leaders, and launched a $1.6 million community fundraising campaign.