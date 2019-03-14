  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

From pub crawls to cruises, celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style.

By Giulia Heyward 3/14/2019 at 9:00am

Image: Shutterstock

Get Your Fill From the St. Patrick's Day Menu at TooJay's

Through Sunday, March 17

TooJay's is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by bringing back some of its popular themed menu items. This includes its "Famous Murphy Seafood Chowder," a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner and chocolate-covered Irish cream cheesecake.

Donate to a Good Cause at Shamrock Pub

Sunday, March 17

Delicious beer can benefit a good cause. Shamrock Pub is holding its 11th annual St. Patrick's Day celebration with Celtic music, raffle prizes and constantly flowing beer. Attendees are encouraged to come in their kilts, with a portion of the proceeds from this day benefiting the Sarasota City Soccer Club.

Take a St. Patrick's-Themed Cruise

Sunday, March 17

For a nautical-themed St. Patrick's Day, there's always the option to celebrate on the water. LeBarge Tropical Cruises is hosting a special day cruise on St. Patrick's Day. Boarding starts at 6 p.m. and the three-hour cruise departs at 6:30. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased over phone at (941) 366-6116, or online.

Get Down to Irish Bag Pipes and Drums 

Sunday, March 17

For an authentic St. Patrick's night, head to Pub 32 Irish Gastropub for Irish dance and bagpipe and drum performances. Each ticket will include a full buffet with table service. Get tickets by emailing info@pub32sarasota.com or by calling (941) 952-3070. 

Rock Out to an Hour-Long Jam Session with the Band 

Sunday, March 17

Strapped for time this St. Patrick's Day? Pack all the festivity into an hour-long jam session at Munchies 420 Cafe. Starting at 7 p.m., local act Fancy Larry and the Plain Jaynes will perform at the venue. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the cafe will be raffling T-shirts and CDs.

St. Patrick's Day Block Party with Johnny Diamond

Sunday, March 17 

Johnny Diamond is coming to Sarasota. Well, specifically the Gator Club at 6 p.m. this St. Patrick's Day. There will be music, dancers and a photo booth, as well as food provided by the Smoking Momma Lora's BBQ Mobile Food Truck. Dig in.

The Block That Roxx

Sunday, March 17 

Siesta Key Village is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl. The crawl starts at 9 p.m., with bars including 3.14 Pi Craft Beer and Daiquiri Deck offering $4 Bud Lights and a St. Patty's Day Signature Green Brew. A full list of bars participating can be found here.

Filed under
events, Weekly Planner, st. patrick's day
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The art of the deal

Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Deals

06/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

GONE WITH THE WIND

Newly Renovated Restaurant El Mandilón Closes, Just Weeks After Its Debut

06/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Holidays

Here's Where to Eat in Sarasota on Father's Day

06/12/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

06/13/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 13-19

06/13/2019 By Ilene Denton

Rowing

Coastal Orthopedics Doctor Speaks at 2019 USRowing Youth National Championships Graduation

06/12/2019 By Staff

Films

The Ringling Will Participate in World Refugee Day With Film Screening

06/11/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Awards

Sarasota Chamber Recognizes 2019 Small Business Awards Winners

06/14/2019 By Staff

Government

City Announces Security Screening Measures for Meetings

06/14/2019 By Staff

Awards

Goodwill Manasota Wins 'Telly' Award for Video Series

06/13/2019 By Staff

Water Quality

Sarasota County's Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Now Available

06/13/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Top Doctors 2019

06/01/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe