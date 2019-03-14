Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

Through Sunday, March 17

TooJay's is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by bringing back some of its popular themed menu items. This includes its "Famous Murphy Seafood Chowder," a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner and chocolate-covered Irish cream cheesecake.

Sunday, March 17

Delicious beer can benefit a good cause. Shamrock Pub is holding its 11th annual St. Patrick's Day celebration with Celtic music, raffle prizes and constantly flowing beer. Attendees are encouraged to come in their kilts, with a portion of the proceeds from this day benefiting the Sarasota City Soccer Club.

Sunday, March 17

For a nautical-themed St. Patrick's Day, there's always the option to celebrate on the water. LeBarge Tropical Cruises is hosting a special day cruise on St. Patrick's Day. Boarding starts at 6 p.m. and the three-hour cruise departs at 6:30. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased over phone at (941) 366-6116, or online.

Sunday, March 17

For an authentic St. Patrick's night, head to Pub 32 Irish Gastropub for Irish dance and bagpipe and drum performances. Each ticket will include a full buffet with table service. Get tickets by emailing info@pub32sarasota.com or by calling (941) 952-3070.

Sunday, March 17

Strapped for time this St. Patrick's Day? Pack all the festivity into an hour-long jam session at Munchies 420 Cafe. Starting at 7 p.m., local act Fancy Larry and the Plain Jaynes will perform at the venue. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the cafe will be raffling T-shirts and CDs.

Sunday, March 17

Johnny Diamond is coming to Sarasota. Well, specifically the Gator Club at 6 p.m. this St. Patrick's Day. There will be music, dancers and a photo booth, as well as food provided by the Smoking Momma Lora's BBQ Mobile Food Truck. Dig in.

Sunday, March 17

Siesta Key Village is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl. The crawl starts at 9 p.m., with bars including 3.14 Pi Craft Beer and Daiquiri Deck offering $4 Bud Lights and a St. Patty's Day Signature Green Brew. A full list of bars participating can be found here.