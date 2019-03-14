New hires
Education Foundation Names New Student Support Director
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Holly Gray.
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Holly Gray as its director of student support. In the new role, Gray will be responsible for developing a dynamic volunteer-student mentoring program. She previously worked as a college success coach and academic advisor at Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. She earned a master’s degree in counselor education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and education from Rhode Island College.