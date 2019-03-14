Education Foundation Names New Student Support Director

Holly Gray Image: Courtesy Kara Saunders

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Holly Gray as its director of student support. In the new role, Gray will be responsible for developing a dynamic volunteer-student mentoring program. She previously worked as a college success coach and academic advisor at Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. She earned a master’s degree in counselor education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and education from Rhode Island College.