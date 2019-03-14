  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

New hires

Education Foundation Names New Student Support Director

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Holly Gray.

By Staff 3/14/2019 at 9:59am

Holly Gray

Image: Courtesy Kara Saunders

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Holly Gray as its director of student support. In the new role, Gray will be responsible for developing a dynamic volunteer-student mentoring program. She previously worked as a college success coach and academic advisor at Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. She earned a master’s degree in counselor education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and education from Rhode Island College.

Filed under
philanthropy, nonprofits, new hires, education, Biz Daily, Education Foundation of Sarasota County
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

9:00am By Giulia Heyward

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

03/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Season's greetings

4 Farms Worth the Drive

03/12/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Smells fishy

Report Finds Widespread Seafood Mislabeling

03/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fresh brew

Buddy Brew Coffee Now Available in Publix Stores Statewide

03/07/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

9:00am By Giulia Heyward

Television

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 9: 'Cheers to Sunday Funday!'

03/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

03/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Foundation Cause 4 Hope

03/12/2019 Photography by Justin Fennell

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet On Pointe Luncheon

03/12/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Nate's Ponies for Pups

03/11/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down Nationwide

10:20am By Staff

Design

Solar Tube Company Expands

10:14am By Staff

Real estate

Downtown Block on the Market for $14 Million

03/13/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Builders to Break Ground on New Jimmy Buffett-Themed Hotel

03/13/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Property Sells for $5.3 Million

03/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Winners Announced for 2019 Parade of Homes

03/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

New hires

Education Foundation Names New Student Support Director

9:59am By Staff

Education

New Training Program Focuses on Improving Communication Skills

9:40am By Staff

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

9:00am By Giulia Heyward

Education

Workforce Development Nonprofit Offers New Auto Technician Training

03/13/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Board Elects Three New Members

03/13/2019 By Staff

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Receives Top Rating From Federal Government

9:53am By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

03/05/2019 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

03/04/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit That Helps Mothers and Infants Names New Manager, Associate Executive Director

03/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe