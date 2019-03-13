Hunger games
A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events
Also on tap: a party benefiting Mote Marine Laboratory, a food truck rally and more.
Wine & Design Florida Design Workshops
Wednesday, March 13
Hosted by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, this workshop combines delicious food with delicious floral arrangements. Michael's on East will be catering the 6 p.m. workshop with wine and cheese while attendees are led by instructors in creating their own woven floral arrangements. Everyone will leave with a full stomach and flower arrangement to take home as a souvenir. Tickets can be purchased online.
Craft Beer Yoga Wednesdays
Wednesday, March 13
Move over, goat yoga. The hottest new yoga trend has a different companion in mind: craft beer. At 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, JDub's Brewing Company is selling discounted drafts at their beer garden. Each purchase comes with a free yoga class, making this an opportunity to have your cake, and eat it, too. Find more information here.
Big Top Brewing Drum Circle
Thursday, March 14
Big Top Brewing is hosting its weekly drum circle. Arrive at 7 p.m. for music, dancing and, of course, an expansive selection of craft beer. Join fellow musicians around the fire pit and gaze at the stars.
Party on the Pass
Friday, March 15
Mote Marine Laboratory is hosting its 11th annual Party on the Pass. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants will be serving delicious dishes while attendees enjoy a night of fun in honor of Jane's Refuge: The Hospital for Dolphins and Whales. Tickets can be purchased online.
Monthly Food Truck Rally
Saturday, March 16
JDub's is hosting its monthly food truck rally this weekend. Think of it as a pre-St. Patrick's Day party, with plenty of good food, good beers and live music. Several food trucks will converge on the premises, while attendees enjoy JDub's menu of imported and local brews. A full list of food trucks can be found here.