Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

Also on tap: a party benefiting Mote Marine Laboratory, a food truck rally and more.

By Giulia Heyward 3/13/2019 at 10:12am

Move over, goat yoga. The hottest new yoga trend has a different companion in mind: craft beer.

Wine & Design Florida Design Workshops

Wednesday, March 13 

Hosted by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, this workshop combines delicious food with delicious floral arrangements. Michael's on East will be catering the 6 p.m. workshop with wine and cheese while attendees are led by instructors in creating their own woven floral arrangements. Everyone will leave with a full stomach and flower arrangement to take home as a souvenir. Tickets can be purchased online.

Craft Beer Yoga Wednesdays

Wednesday, March 13 

At 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, JDub's Brewing Company is selling discounted drafts at their beer garden. Each purchase comes with a free yoga class, making this an opportunity to have your cake, and eat it, too. Find more information here.

Big Top Brewing Drum Circle

Thursday, March 14  

Big Top Brewing is hosting its weekly drum circle. Arrive at 7 p.m. for music, dancing and, of course, an expansive selection of craft beer. Join fellow musicians around the fire pit and gaze at the stars.

Party on the Pass

Friday, March 15 

Mote Marine Laboratory is hosting its 11th annual Party on the Pass. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants will be serving delicious dishes while attendees enjoy a night of fun in honor of Jane's Refuge: The Hospital for Dolphins and Whales. Tickets can be purchased online.

Monthly Food Truck Rally 

Saturday, March 16 

JDub's is hosting its monthly food truck rally this weekend. Think of it as a pre-St. Patrick's Day party, with plenty of good food, good beers and live music. Several food trucks will converge on the premises, while attendees enjoy JDub's menu of imported and local brews. A full list of food trucks can be found here.

