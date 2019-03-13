  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

Television

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 9: 'Cheers to Sunday Funday!'

Who would have thought that the most interesting character in this show about 20-somethings on the beach would be Pauly's sweet grandmother?

By Giulia Heyward 3/13/2019 at 1:34pm

No matter the episode, Alex Kompo remains the shadiest character on the show

Image: COURTESY MTV

With only a couple episodes left, season two of Siesta Key is winding down. Which means MTV is determined to sandwich in as much drama as possible before things come to a close. Here's a roundup of what happened in "Cheers to Sunday Funday!"

I'm going to start with the juiciest event of this episode: Pauly's arrest. Pauly is the hard-partying cousin of Alex Kompo, and he has recently been embroiled with the law. It all began when the police caught him in possession of an open container a few episodes back. Pauly had a court date that he never appeared for, which led to a warrant for his arrest. The police eventually did find Pauly... while he was driving back home from picking up weed. Pauly had an ounce of marijuana in his car, a felony in the state of Florida, as he tells his uncle, Gary Kompo.

"God forbid you don't have weed," Gary says.

At first, Pauly wanted to keep his arrest a secret from his grandmother. After Pauly's parents passed away, his grandmother has been funding his Siesta Key lifestyle, supplying him with thousands of dollars each month and a fancy car in which to get around. When she finds his mugshot online, she is not pleased, and lets him know that he is out of the trust fund, and she'll be taking away his car.

"Not my car," Pauly pleads.

"No," his grandmother corrects. "My car."

It's great TV, but unfortunately, it's fleeting.

Tawni and Ben have been sending each other late-night texts and lewd photos. This would be pretty tame if it weren't for the fact that Ben is in a relationship with Madisson. When Tawni lets Madisson know what Ben has been up to, Madisson does not believe Tawni. Instead, she tells off Tawni for messaging her boyfriend in the first place.

But we, the viewers, know that Tawni is telling the truth. And so does Madisson, because Chloe lets her know that Tawni has proof, which Chloe has seen "with [her] own eyes." So it's no surprise when Madison breaks up with Ben. Convenient, seeing that Brandon, another old flame of Madisson's, also recently broke up with his girlfriend, Camilla, meaning the two are both newly single. The show hints that they could be getting back together soon.

Alex and Juliette, meanwhile, are hiding their rekindled relationship. After Alex was discovered with two girls in his bed, the entire crew is telling Juliette that she needs to dump him. Embarrassed by his quasi-infidelities, Juliette is afraid to come out publicly that she has taken him back. But this is an MTV show powered by drama. So Alex and Juliette leave his expensive home and head to the tiki bar where everyone else is hanging out. At some point, Juliette tells Amanda, another 20-something blonde receiving an MTV check, that she does, in fact, know that Alex cheated on her, but the thought of being alone is worse than being with someone who's unfaithful to her. Honey.

Fortunately, Amanda gives it to her straight, telling her that breaking up with Alex is "the best thing [she] could do with [her] life." (Ouch. Isn't Gary Kompo, Alex's dad, the one who started this MTV show?) So Juliette breaks up Alex. And no matter how much melancholy music MTV plays in the background, I don't buy any of it. Alex and Juliette break up every episode! The last few minutes of the episode are dedicated to an awkward interaction with Alex and one of his ex's, Cara. He's very clearly trying to flirt with her, and she's not having any of it.

Neither are we. See you next week.

Want to brush up on what’s happened thus far? Read past recaps of Siesta Key here.

Filed under
entertainment, media, television, Siesta Key, MTV
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

10:12am By Giulia Heyward

Season's greetings

4 Farms Worth the Drive

03/12/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Smells fishy

Report Finds Widespread Seafood Mislabeling

03/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fresh brew

Buddy Brew Coffee Now Available in Publix Stores Statewide

03/07/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Diner league

New Metro Diner Opening in Bradenton Next Week

03/07/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Television

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 9: 'Cheers to Sunday Funday!'

1:34pm By Giulia Heyward

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

10:12am By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Foundation Cause 4 Hope

03/12/2019 Photography by Justin Fennell

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet On Pointe Luncheon

03/12/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Nate's Ponies for Pups

03/11/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Urbanite Theatre's In A Word Mingles Comedy and Tragedy with an Unusual Approach

03/10/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

02/26/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Downtown Block on the Market for $14 Million

10:54am By Staff

Hospitality

Builders to Break Ground on New Jimmy Buffett-Themed Hotel

10:35am By Staff

Top Sale

Casey Key Property Sells for $5.3 Million

03/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Winners Announced for 2019 Parade of Homes

03/08/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Van Wezel Estate

03/07/2019 By Robert Plunket

Construction

Developer Builds New Osprey Sidewalk

03/06/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Education

Workforce Development Nonprofit Offers New Auto Technician Training

11:59am By Staff

Philanthropy

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Board Elects Three New Members

11:05am By Staff

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

10:41am By Staff

Hospitality

Builders to Break Ground on New Jimmy Buffett-Themed Hotel

10:35am By Staff

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Foundation Cause 4 Hope

03/12/2019 Photography by Justin Fennell

Law

Estate Planning and Elder Law Firm Adds Two New Attorneys

03/12/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

10:41am By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

03/05/2019 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

03/04/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit That Helps Mothers and Infants Names New Manager, Associate Executive Director

03/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe