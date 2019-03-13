Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

A red tide event near San Diego, California Image: Mortadelo2005/Wikimedia Commons

Next month's Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will feature a discussion on "big ideas for improving water quality" with a panel that includes state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota; Gulf Coast Community Foundation senior vice president of community investment Jon Thaxton; and Sarasota County stormwater division manager Chuck Walter. The discussion will be moderated by New College of Florida professor Frank Alcock. The event begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, and the panel begins at noon. Tickets are $27-$32.