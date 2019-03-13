Gulf Coast Community Foundation Board Elects Three New Members

From left to right: Lisa Krouse, David Sessions and Peter Soderberg Image: Courtesy Greg Luberecki

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation Board of Directors recently added Lisa Krouse, David Sessions and Peter Soderberg as members. All three began a three-year term on March 1. Krouse is a board member, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at FCCI Insurance Group and has been with FCCI for over 14 years. Sessions is president and chief executive officer of Willis Smith Construction, where he has worked since 1988. Soderberg is the managing partner of Worthy Ventures Resources, LLC, and a board member of several public and private medical technology companies.