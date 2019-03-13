Builders to Break Ground on New Jimmy Buffett-Themed Hotel

One Particular Harbour Image: Courtesy Tina Winland

Margaritaville Holdings and Floridays Development Co. are breaking ground this Friday on Compass, a new hotel from Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts that is part of the One Particular Harbour development in Bradenton. The hotel will include 131 guest rooms, with a nature-inspired design and an outdoor pool near a free-standing Floridays Restaurant & Grill. The development is located at 12300 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.