Casey Key Property Sells for $5.3 Million

801 and 810 Casey Key Road Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Two single-family homes at 801-810 Casey Key Road have sold together for $5.3 million, the highest priced residential sale on the exclusive barrier island to date in 2019.

The main residence, set on 100 feet of beachfront with unobstructed Gulf views, is French Provincial in design and features five en-suite bedrooms, six baths and two half baths. The two-bedroom, two-bath bayfront cottage is set on 90 feet of bayfront along the Intracoastal Waterway, with new seawall and boat dock.

Charlotte Hedge of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller; Cynthia Corogin, of Premier Sotheby’s Marco Island office, brought the buyer. “It’s rare to find a Gulf-to-bay property that offers two homes on one parcel,” Hedge said in a press release. “This was a unique opportunity for a discerning buyer, who realized its exceptional value.”