Women's Philanthropic Group Raises $228,000
Impact 100 SRQ, a philanthropic organization of 228 women in Sarasota and Manatee counties, recently raised $228,000 that will be divided in two and awarded to two nonprofits this fall. Impact 100 SRQ was created to encourage at least 100 women to donate $1,000 each and then pool the total together to make a transformational grant to a local nonprofit. Impact 100 SRQ has no paid employees or staff and operational costs are kept to a minimum and funded voluntarily by members and corporate supporters.