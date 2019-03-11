Women's Philanthropic Group Raises $228,000

From left to right: Impact 100 SRQ members Dianna Manoogian, Eileen Rosenzweig, Heather Rippy, Jodie Zerega, Joanna Benante, Tilly McFadden, Amy Tupper, Jane Watt, Melissa Tomasso, Brigitte Suttmiller, Andrea McHenry, Toni Schemmel, Jamie Black, Cheryl Ballinger, Sannie Brander, Traci Douberly and Tonya Getzen-Gowan Image: Courtesy Tonya Getzen Gowan

Impact 100 SRQ, a philanthropic organization of 228 women in Sarasota and Manatee counties, recently raised $228,000 that will be divided in two and awarded to two nonprofits this fall. Impact 100 SRQ was created to encourage at least 100 women to donate $1,000 each and then pool the total together to make a transformational grant to a local nonprofit. Impact 100 SRQ has no paid employees or staff and operational costs are kept to a minimum and funded voluntarily by members and corporate supporters.