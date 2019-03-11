Talk Covers How Rising Sea Levels Will Affect Archeology in Florida

Archeologist Jeff Moates and New College of Florida anthropology professor Uzi Baram will discuss how rising sea levels caused by climate change will affect archeology in Florida as part of a Historical Society of Sarasota County event. The talk begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota. The event will offer attendees a plan for social action to combat the loss of historic places and preserved natural spaces. Tickets are $10.