A rendering of The DeMarcay Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

The showroom and sales gallery for The DeMarcay, a new downtown luxury condo building designed by GK Development, recently opened at 32 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. The 18-story building will include a rooftop pool with views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Floor plans will range from 1,144 to 3,106 square feet. A one-bedroom unit starts at $630,000. Construction on the project is expected to begin this summer and be completed by early 2021.