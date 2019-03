Ryan Belak (left) and Sara Olesen Image: Courtesy Shon Ewens

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County recently hired Ryan Belak as the manager of its Coordinated Intake and Referral Program and promoted Sara Olesen to the role of associate executive director. In her new role, Belak will oversee a team that processes Healthy Start risk screens and community referrals and reaches out to pregnant women and infants to provide education and referrals to community resources, such as parenting skills and support. Olesen joined Healthy Start last year; as associate executive director, she will take over many local responsibilities from executive director Shon Ewens, who is taking on an expanded statewide role.