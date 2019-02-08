Neal Signature Homes Breaks Ground on Carlotta Model in Country Club East

Neal Signature homes has broken ground on its Carlotta model. Image: Courtesy Photo

Neal Signature Homes, a Lakewood Ranch-based semi-custom homebuilder, broke ground on the 2,566-square-foot Carlotta, a new luxury home model located at Collingtree inside Country Club East.

With British West Indies influences, the open-concept Carlotta will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, clubroom, large lanai, three-car garage and a master suite with two large walk-in closets. The floor plan is one of several that are now available at Country Club East. The Carlotta is slated to open in mid-2019; it will be offered in the Highlands neighborhood along with two other new plans, including the Bellevista II and Lugano. These floor plans join the existing 2,451-square-foot Entrare and the 2,393-square-foot Montecito at the community.