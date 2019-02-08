JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation Names New Board Chair

Dan Vigne Image: Courtesy Photo

Dan Vigne, senior vice president, senior wealth strategist and wealth management at Northern Trust Bank, was elected board chair of JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation, Inc. Joining Vigne on the executive committee are Michael Furen, Esq., vice chair; Merrill Wynne, treasurer; Sandi Chapnick, secretary; and Rose Chapman, LCSW, immediate past chair. A board member since 2013, Vigne has served in other JoshProvides volunteer capacities, including chairing the strategic planning committee and first celebrity bartender battle, and co-chairing the annual Interactive Dinner committee.