Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 7-13

Danielle Lee Greaves, Carolyn Ann Hoerdemann and Liz Zweifler in Sweat. Image: John Revisky

Opening Feb. 8

The Asolo Rep presents Lynn Nottage’s powerful 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning (and Tony Award nominee for Best Play) Sweat, a look at life in working-class America, where layoffs and picket lines threaten livelihoods and friendships. In rotating rep through April 13.

Opening Feb. 10

Hand-carved woodcuts by the famed artist are paired with tropical plant displays that evoke his years of living and creating art in Polynesia. Gauguin is the latest artist to be featured in the Gardens’ series of annual art-meets-flora shows, and, like the others, is drawing national attention. Lectures, luncheons and other special events are scheduled.

A scene from last year's Bradenton Area River Regatta. Image: Courtesy Bradenton Area River Regatta

Feb. 9

Thousands of spectators will line downtown Bradenton’s Riverwalk for this annual celebration, with fast boats, demos by a world fly-board champion, daredevil stunt dogs (yes, really) and fireworks.

Jonathan Burton as Calaf in Turandot. Image: Rod Millington

Opening Feb. 9

The Sarasota Opera kicks off its 60th anniversary season with Puccini’s epic work about the princess Turandot, whose suitors must answer three riddles correctly—or die. Additional performances Feb. 12, 14, 17, 20, 23 and 28.

Feb. 7

Maestro Yoel Levi pinch hits for conductor Zubin Mehta, who had to bow out due to health reasons, when the great Israel Philharmonic visits the Van Wezel. On the program: Partos’ Concertino for Strings, Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pathetique”).

Feb. 8

The R&B superstar returns to the Van Wezel with her decades of hit songs.

Michael Bolton Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 13

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Grammy Award winner’s many romantic hits (“When a Man Loves a Woman,” “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and many more) are rearranged for symphony orchestra. At the Van Wezel.

Feb. 9

Meet former Atlanta Braves players, enjoy baseball-themed children’s activities, and dance to the Johnny Holiday Band and Spice Revue when the city of Venice throws a block party to celebrate the Braves new spring training stadium in North Port next month. Free admission.

Marcin Dylla Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

Feb 9

Next up for GuitarSarasota’s International Concert Series is Poland’s Marcin Dylla, hailed by the Washington Post as “among the most gifted guitarists on the planet.” At the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

John Mauceri Image: Courtesy Sarasota Concert Association

Feb. 11

John Mauceri conducts one of Europe’s most esteemed orchestras in Smetana’s The Moldau from Ma Vlast, Bernstein’s Selection of Songs and Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9. With Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano. Part of the Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers Series at the Van Wezel.