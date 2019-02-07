Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 7-13

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Patti LaBelle and Michael Bolton at the Van Wezel, Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise exhibit opens at Selby Gardens and much more.

By Ilene Denton 2/7/2019 at 11:12am

Danielle Lee Greaves, Carolyn Ann Hoerdemann and Liz Zweifler in Sweat.

Image: John Revisky

Sweat

Opening Feb. 8

The Asolo Rep presents Lynn Nottage’s powerful 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning (and Tony Award nominee for Best Play) Sweat, a look at life in working-class America, where layoffs and picket lines threaten livelihoods and friendships. In rotating rep through April 13.

Image: SC 1972:50-42, Paul Gauguin, Pastorales Martinique, lithograph on zinc printed in black on yellow, sheet: 19 11/16 x 16 7/16 in, Gift of Selma Erving, class of 1927, Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton, Massachusetts.

Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise opens at Selby Gardens

Opening Feb. 10

Hand-carved woodcuts by the famed artist are paired with tropical plant displays that evoke his years of living and creating art in Polynesia. Gauguin is the latest artist to be featured in the Gardens’ series of annual art-meets-flora shows, and, like the others, is drawing national attention. Lectures, luncheons and other special events are scheduled. 

A scene from last year's Bradenton Area River Regatta.

Image: Courtesy Bradenton Area River Regatta

Bradenton Area River Regatta 

Feb. 9

Thousands of spectators will line downtown Bradenton’s Riverwalk for this annual celebration, with fast boats, demos by a world fly-board champion, daredevil stunt dogs (yes, really) and fireworks. 

Jonathan Burton as Calaf in Turandot.

Image: Rod Millington

Turandot

Opening Feb. 9

The Sarasota Opera kicks off its 60th anniversary season with Puccini’s epic work about the princess Turandot, whose suitors must answer three riddles correctly—or die. Additional performances Feb. 12, 14, 17, 20, 23 and 28.

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Feb. 7

Maestro Yoel Levi pinch hits for conductor Zubin Mehta, who had to bow out due to health reasons, when the great Israel Philharmonic visits the Van Wezel. On the program: Partos’ Concertino for Strings, Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pathetique”). 

Image: Derek Blanks

Patti LaBelle

Feb. 8

The R&B superstar returns to the Van Wezel with her decades of hit songs. 

Michael Bolton

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions

Feb. 13  

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Grammy Award winner’s many romantic hits (“When a Man Loves a Woman,” “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and many more) are rearranged for symphony orchestra. At the Van Wezel.

Image: Courtesy Venice MainStreet

Braves on Miami (Ave.) Block Party

Feb. 9

Meet former Atlanta Braves players, enjoy baseball-themed children’s activities, and dance to the Johnny Holiday Band and Spice Revue when the city of Venice throws a block party to celebrate the Braves new spring training stadium in North Port next month. Free admission. 

Marcin Dylla

Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

GuitarSarasota presents Marcin Dylla

Feb 9

Next up for GuitarSarasota’s International Concert Series is Poland’s Marcin Dylla, hailed by the Washington Post as “among the most gifted guitarists on the planet.” At the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

 

John Mauceri

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Concert Association

Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Feb. 11

John Mauceri conducts one of Europe’s most esteemed orchestras in Smetana’s The Moldau from Ma Vlast, Bernstein’s Selection of Songs and Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9. With Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano. Part of the Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers Series at the Van Wezel.

