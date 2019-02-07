New College Named a 'Best Value College' by The Princeton Review

Students at New College of Florida Image: Courtesy Photo

New College of Florida is one of the nation’s best colleges for students seeking a superb education with great career preparation at an affordable price, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles New College in the 2019 edition of its annual guide, The Best Value Colleges: 200 Schools with Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment.

In the book’s profile of New College, editors praise the school for its “unique collaborative curriculum and emphasis on independent learning.” The profile also quotes current New College students who described the college as a place of “deep and stimulating academics” with a “small, intimate atmosphere” that “has been tailored to us.” The career information section of the profile cites payscale.com figures, which report that New College graduates with at least a bachelor’s degree have a median starting salary of $45,800 and median mid-career salary of $91,500.

As the State of Florida’s designated honors college, New College is home to more than 800 students and 80 full-time faculty. The college offers nearly 40 areas of concentration for undergraduates and a master’s degree program in data science. Tuition for Florida residents starts at $6,916.