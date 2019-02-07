Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $6 Million in Grant Funding

Chuck Barancik Image: Barbara Banks

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation will provide $6 million in grant funding to local nonprofits—strengthening the foundation's focus on some of Sarasota-Manatee's most pressing issues, including red tide, mental health and housing. Some of the beneficiaries include:

A grant of $940,000 to Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization for wetlands, bayou, and mangrove restoration. Part of the bayfront master plan, this funding will provide a restored waterfront with significantly enhanced accessibility for visitors interested in walking, kayaking and nature education. Part of the gift will create an endowment to ensure ongoing maintenance.

A grant of $751,487 to Mote Marine Laboratory over five years to fund the directorship of the Red Tide Institute. Mote recruited Dr. Cynthia Heil, a widely respected red tide algal bloom expert, to lead the newly created institute. Dr. Heil will oversee Mote’s five ongoing and diverse red tide research programs and manage its partnerships with government agencies and research organizations at the state and national level.

A grant of $674,628 to All Faiths Food Bank for the Pediatric Food Insecurity Screening Project. The three-year pilot program to reduce childhood hunger and its negative health effects will run in partnership with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Outpatient Center and CenterPlace Health.

“I would like our foundation to have impact forever," Chuck Barancik said in an interview last year. "You have no idea how rewarding this philanthropy has been.”