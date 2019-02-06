Women's Resource Center Will Honor Four 'Wonder Women' at Spring Legacy Luncheon

Heather Kasten, president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, is one of the women being honored at Women's Resource Center's Spring Legacy Luncheon. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Women’s Resource Center’s 2019 Spring Legacy Luncheon will be held Tuesday, February 26, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The annual event celebrates outstanding women, or “Wonder Women,” in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This year is the first year that the luncheon celebrates women from both counties in one unified event. The 2019 Wonder Women are Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, an entrepreneur and CEO and strategist for Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage; Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld, president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; Michael Saunders, founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company; and Heather Kasten, president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

“We look forward to celebrating these wonderful, trailblazing women,” says Ashley Brown, president and CEO of the Women’s Resource Center. Brown explains that Wonder Women are “women leaders who have made outstanding contributions in volunteer and/or professional activities in the areas of business, community leadership, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, or lifetime achievement.”

Tickets are $100 and $200 (patron), and available for purchase at mywrc.org/renaissance. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Leslie Tilton at (941) 256-9721 or events@mywrc.org.