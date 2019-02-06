NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

Neuro Challenge Foundation's Parkinson's Expo aims to help people live well with Parkinson's. Image: Courtesy Photo

On Saturday, April 13, top Parkinson’s specialists from around the country speak at the 2019 Parkinson’s Expo in Bradenton, the largest annual Parkinson’s event in the United States. Founded and hosted by Neuro Challenge Foundation, the day-long event will cover the latest in medical and non-medical findings on a variety of topics, and include live demonstrations of programs like "PD in Motion," "Rock Steady Boxing" and "Pedaling for Parkinson’s."

“Our goal is to provide the top educational resources available to help people live well with Parkinson’s,” said Robyn Faucy-Washington, executive director of the Neuro Challenge Foundation. “Bringing this vast array of resources together with top Parkinson’s specialists in the nation makes this a very empowering day.”

People and caregivers living with Parkinson’s, allied healthcare professionals and individuals interested in learning more about the progressive, neuro-degenerative disease are invited to attend. Continuing medical education credits and continuing education units for physicians and allied health professionals will be available.

The event is free, but advance registration is required. Reserve a seat at neurochallenge.org.